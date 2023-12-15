Is Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for Sunday's match at home to Brighton, as Premier League injuries start to mount up during a hectic run of games.

The Brazilian winger was not in the squad for Tuesday night's Champions League dead rubber against PSV Eindhoven, with Leandro Trossard taking his place on the left flank, as the Gunners drew 1-1.

Martinelli missed training in the build-up to the Holland trip with a bout of illness and will now have to prove his fitness ahead of the weekend.

Will Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli be fit enough to play against Brighton this weekend?

Mikel Arteta will be keen to field a full strength side against high-flying Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's looking like there is a good chance that Martinelli will return against Brighton at the weekend, despite missing training earlier this week.

Although the Brazilian did miss the PSV tie, it has been widely reported that his absence was not severe and he should have sufficient time to shake off the illness before Sunday.

This should at least ease one selection headache for manager Mikel Arteta who is already without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber.

MORE INJURY NEWS (Image credit: Getty Images) ASTON VILLA: Is Leon Bailey injured this weekend?

Fantasy Premier League players will be desperate to see Martinelli return to action, with the forward having already scored 45 points this season, with 6.3 per cent of players having selected the Brazilian.

Their official website claims the Gunners' star has a 75 per cent chance of making the squad.

More Arsenal stories

Manchester United can sign Arsenal academy star for £26m - who will INSTANTLY improve side: report

Arsenal in talks with Brazilian superstar – who Fabrizio Romano confirmed is moving in 2024