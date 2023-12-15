Manchester United can sign Arsenal academy star for £26m - who will INSTANTLY improve side: report

Manchester United are targeting an Arsenal youth product – who could become available for as little as £26 million.

The Red Devils are enduring a difficult campaign, finding themselves way off the pace in the Premier League and out of Europe altogether. Goals have been hard to come by, too, with Marcus Rashford out of the side lately and marquee summer signing Rasmus Hojlund failing to score in the Premier League thus far.

But some of that could be solved with a new signing, as Manchester United look to correct their current slump.

Rasmus Hojlund is still goalless in domestic football (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Times claims that Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen is available for just £26m, with United holding an interest in the Dutch attacker.

It is believed that Ten Hag would like to swap Jadon Sancho for Malen, with the out-of-favour winger frozen out of the setup at Old Trafford. With Dortmund supposedly holding an interest in their former star, however, a deal for Malen is apparently unrelated to Sancho's status.

Malen came through Arsenal's Hale End youth system before leaving the club without a senior appearance to his name, joining PSV before moving to the Bundesliga.

Donyell Malen could be on Manchester United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag has made a habit of signing either Dutch players or players who have experience of the Eredivisie during his time at United, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Sofyan Amrabat, Wout Wegorst and even Mason Mount meeting that criteria.

Malen is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

