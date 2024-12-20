Is Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck injured? Premier League injury latest
Fabian Hürzeler's side has made an impressive start this season - but is key man Danny Welbeck fit?
Brighton travel to strugglers West Ham United this weekend in a bid to extend their European hopes.
The Seagulls are currently ninth in the Premier League table and can thank new boss Fabian Hürzeler for their impressive form this season. Key to that has been the form of Danny Welbeck, having notched six goals already in 2024/25.
But the 34-year-old played no part in the recent 3-1 loss against Crystal Palace and plenty of talk has been whether the former Manchester United man will feature against the Hammers this weekend.
Is Danny Welbeck fit to play for Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend?
It has been reported that Welbeck is struggling with an ankle injury that saw him miss out completely against the Eagles.
Instead, it was fellow forward Joao Pedro who led the line and Hurzeler was asked about the possibility of Welbeck returning against West Ham United this weekend.
Asked about Welbeck following the recent defeat against Crystal Palace, Hurzeler said: “I hope that he will be back next week.”
Evan Ferguson may also be given the nod after he scored for Brighton after being introduced. However, reports have claimed in recent weeks that the Republic of Ireland international could be sent out on loan in January.
In FourFourTwo's view, Brighton could look to either Pedro or Ferguson against the Hammers, with Hurzeler likely to rush back Welbeck ahead of a busy festive schedule.
Brighton's clash with West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League will not be shown on TV but click here to find out how you can watch the action from the UK.
