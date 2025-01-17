Is Jarrod Bowen injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on West Ham forward

Even without Jarrod Bowen, West Ham began the Graham Potter era with a win in the Premier League against Fulham on Tuesday night, with goals from Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta enough to seal a 3-2 victory.

The Hammers are back at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon looking to make it two wins from two against London opposition as Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace make the trip across the capital.

And West Ham, buoyed by the impact of their new manager, could go into the game in even better spirits if they get some positive updates on the injury front.

Jarrod Bowen making good progress in recovery

Jarrod Bowen has five goals and four assists in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen has been absent with a fractured foot since a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on December 29, with an initial prognosis suggesting he could be out until February.

But the 28-year-old is already running again and has made quicker than expected progress, with Potter suggesting a return to action is not too far away.

Graham Potter has given an update on Jarrod Bowen's fitness (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think if you speak to Jarrod, he will try to tell you he's ahead of schedule, for sure,” said Potter. “He's doing everything he can to get on the pitch as soon as possible. We just need to make sure it's in a safe way and it's [in] a good way for him, because we want to get him back and we want him to stay back.

“But you know Jarrod - he wants to be out there, he wants to play and we're trying to pull the reins on him rather than the other way around. He's fantastic to have around the place.

“He's just chomping at the bit and he wants to get out and help. But he just has to take his medicine at the moment and just do his rehab properly.

“He was out jogging today with the individual physio, so it's positive. I think if I'm looking at it now, Jarrod will be ahead of schedule rather than behind schedule. It's not a rocket scientist prediction, that is it really.”

Bowen will not be available for the clash with Crystal Palace, but the update is certainly a boost for West Ham, who have a dearth of options in attack after Niclas Fullkrug sustained a hamstring injury.