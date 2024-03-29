Is Kieran Trippier injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Jacque Talbot
published

Eddie Howe has been left sweating over the fitness of Kieran Trippier ahead of Newcastle’s clash against West Ham at St. James’ Park this weekend

Kieran Trippier has missed Newcastle's last two matches (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe may have Kieran Trippier back in contention for the side's Premier League home clash against West Ham on Saturday.

Trippier was initially ruled out for two matches after a calf injury and he missed the losses to Chelsea and Man City. He has not been seen training with the club this week, either, reports the Newcastle Chronicle.

