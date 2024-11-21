Is Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Liverpool head to Southampton on Sunday looking to continue their strong form in the Premier League, but they might have to do so without Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Now that the Novemeber international break is over, it's an extremely important period coming up for Liverpool. After Southampton they face Real Madrid in the Champions League, with games against Manchester City, Newcastle, Everton, Fulham and Tottenham all to come in the Premier League before Christmas.

Having Trent Alexander-Arnold fit is imperative for the Reds' title challenge and progression in Europe, but is he available to play against Southampton?

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured for Liverpool this weekend?

In Liverpool's last game prior to the international break, Alexander-Arnold was forced off against Aston Villa with what later proved to be a low grade hamstring injury. As it was an injury that can take up to a couple of weeks to recover from, the Liverpool full-back had to withdraw from the England squad as a result.

There's no guarantee whether he'll be fit enough to face Southampton, either. He's not back in full training with the first team yet, with The Athletic journalist James Pearce highlighting that he now faces a race against time to get fit for a trip to the south coast.

As a result, the Fantasy Premier League website has only given Alexander-Arnold a 50 per cent chance of being fit for Sunday's game.

Considering Liverpool's run of games after facing Southampton, and the fact that Saints are currently bottom of the Premier League, it seems likely that Arne Slot will decide on resting Trent for the trip to St. Mary's.

Conor Bradley is more than a decent replacement, too, suggesting that it might not simply be worth the risk.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key player for Liverpool this season, starting all 11 of their Premier League games. While he has layed on just one assist - low by his standards - the 26-year-old has maintained his excellent standards under the new management and improved defensively, too.