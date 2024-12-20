Is Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazaoui has been superb for the Red Devils this season

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend looking to continue their surge up the table under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils successfully beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend thanks to late strikes from Bruno Fernandes and then Amad. Bournemouth will pose a stern test and are having quite the season themselves, with focus now turning to Sunday's clash.

A huge question remains over the fitness of defender Noussair Mazraoui with the 27-year-old undoubtedly Manchester United's standout performer so far this term. But after limping away after the 195th derby, is he fit to face the Cherries?

Is Noussair Mazraoui fit for Manchester United this weekend?

Noussair Mazraoui has been superb for Manchester United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite playing the majority of the contest before being replaced by Antony, Mazraoui was seen limping as Manchester United's players exited the stadium at the weekend.

Amorim spoke about the fitness of the former Ajax defender earlier this week and insisted he and the club's specialists will have to wait and see before making a definitive decision.

Ruben Amorim says he will have to monitor Mazraoui (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mason Mount is not available," Amorim told MUTV after speaking at his press conference on Wednesday morning. "He has an injury. Nous, we will see today.

"The rest of the squad are ready to play the game. We have to assess all the players and try not to get a lot of injuries. If we do that, we'll be stronger in these kind of moments."

However, Mazraoui played 90 minutes against Tottenham on Thursday night, as Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup in an enthralling seven-goal encounter.

We can now safely presume Mazraoui's injury was nothing precarious. We here at FourFourTwo expect him to play against Bournemouth on Sunday in what now looks like a must-win game at Old Trafford.

Featuring in a back three or across the middle bank of four, Mazraoui's flexibility to fit into Amorim's new system has been an impressive facet of his tough-tackling, diligent displays down the right flank.

﻿Manchester United is back in Premier League action this weekend, taking on Bournemouth at Old Trafford live on Sky Sports.