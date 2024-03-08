Is Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle will have to face Chelsea on Monday without Kieran Trippier, who will also miss his side’s encounter against Manchester City in their subsequent FA Cup game.

The veteran picked up a calf injury during last weekend’s win over Wolves, which ended being a 3-0 win for the Magpies, and consequently he will be out until after the international break.

At a press conference ahead of the match against the Blues, Howe said: “Kieran’s injury is not too bad, a minor injury.

“The scans showed enough to probably keep him out for the next two games, and we hope he will be back for the first game after the international break, although that’s not guaranteed.

“There is every chance he travels to both games; he is very keen to stay with the group despite the injury. It highlights his leadership qualities.”



Howe also said Trippier won't be fit enough to join up with the England squad for the final international break before Euro 2024.

Newcastle will be without Joelinton and Callum Wilson, too, with both still out injured. Meanwhile, loanee Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club.

It’s thought that youngster and former Chelsea man Tino Livramento is expected to play in Trippier’s place.

“It has been a brilliant start to his Newcastle career,” Howe said of the fullback. “Tino has handled himself well, played ever so well.

“It goes without saying how good he is athletically and that showed with his goal against Wolves, showed his running ability and then his technical quality. I have been delighted with how he has started here.”

A win could give Newcastle the chance to head back up the table into an European spot, after what’s been a capricious season. They face a Chelsea side who last drew against Brentford in the Premier League, in a game which finished 2-2.

