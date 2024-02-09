Is Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon injured this week? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United will be without key forward Anthony Gordon for their Saturday evening trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Gordon failed to re-enter the pitch for the second half in Newcastle's 4-4 draw against Luton Town last weekend, with Eddie Howe substituting him in the interval.

It later emerged that Gordon had picked up an ankle injury, with images circulating of him leaving St. James' Park in a protective boot.

Will Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon be fit enough to play against Nottingham Forest?

Anthony Gordon will not be available to play against Nottingham Forest, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirming that he hasn't trained this week following his ankle injury.

After undergoing scans, Howe is confident that Gordon's ankle injury isn't as bad as first feared, though he isn't fit enough to travel to the City Ground on Saturday.

"He hasn't trained this week," Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. "We don't think his injury is serious. Hopefully, he'll be back sooner rather than later."

Despite these comments, the official Fantasy Premier League website currently gives Gordon a 75 per cent chance of being fit for Newcastle's fixture this weekend.

Newcastle head to Nottingham Forest 9th in the Premier League table, 13 points off of Aston Villa in fourth and a guaranteed spot in next season's Champions League. The pair met on Boxing Day earlier in the season, with Chris Wood grabbing a hat-trick as Forest ran out 3-1 winners at St. James' Park.

The Magpies will have another week off before hosting Bournemouth at home on February 17, offering encouragement that Gordon will be fit enough to at least make the bench.

