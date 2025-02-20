Is Nicolas Jackson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea striker

Chelsea looked to be in the title race at one point this season, but they have fallen away in recent months, letting Bournemouth and Manchester City overtake them.

They sit sixth in the league, ten points off rivals Arsenal in second, and have also been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup. In fact, since Christmas Day, Chelsea have played ten times, winning just three, including a 5-0 thrashing of League Two side Morecambe.

The Conference League therefore seems the only likely chance of silverware this season, with an uphill battle to secure a top-four spot their main priority.

Will Nicolas Jackson be available for Chelsea this weekend?

Jackson celebrates after scoring for Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson sustained an injury during Chelsea’s 2-1 win over West Ham United when he was forced off the pitch early in the second half after receiving treatment.

Prior to their league trip to Brighton, in a game they lost 3-0 following a 2-1 loss in the FA Cup to the same opposition, manager Enzo Maresca, who ranked at no.44 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, issued an update on the striker.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “Nico is injured and will be out until the international break. Probably he will be back after the international break.

“We knew he had a muscular problem but not how important [significant] it was at that stage. His reaction was good, so we didn’t think it was going to be a big injury.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Unfortunately, he had a scan which has shown the injury, and he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

The Senegalese international is therefore expected to return after the March international break, with his comeback scheduled for Chelsea’s derby against Tottenham Hotspur on April 2.

Injuries to Noni Madueke and Marc Guiu add to Chelsea’s attacking problems, with Joao Felix also allowed to leave for AC Milan on loan in January.

Until Jackson’s return, Chelsea must make do without their first-choice striker, as they push for a top-four spot in the Premier League. Previously unfavoured striker Christopher Nkunku looks set to play a key role over the coming weeks.