Is Tottenham forward Richarlison injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime looking to return to winning ways and get their top-four push back on track.

Spurs fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves last time out and now sit five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, although they do have a game in hand on the Villans.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to have a fully-fit squad to choose from, but speculation is mounting that Brazilian forward Richarlison could be a doubt.

Will Tottenham forward Richarlison be fit enough to play against Crystal Palace this weekend?

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there has not yet been any official word from the club over an injury to Richarlison, the 26-year-old was a notable absentee from any training photos and video footage Spurs have released this week.

While he was spotted in footage shot around the boot-up area talking to academy youngsters, he cannot be seen in any actual training footage. Clips from a large-sided training game have been released, as have shots of attacking players grouped together for shooting drills, but Richarlison was again not seen.

Ange Postecoglou will face the media for his pre-match press conference on Friday lunchtime, where he is likely to give a definitive answer on whether or not the Brazilian has been struggling with any kind of injury.

The Brazil international has netted five times in Spurs’ last six Premier League matches and Postecoglou will no doubt see him as a key player in his side’s push for Champions League qualification over the final third of the season.

More Tottenham news

Tottenham targeting Arsenal academy star in £50m+ summer coup: report

Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane poised for shock return, with Bayern Munich star keen for two reasons: report

Tottenham Hotspur in talks with France World Cup star over big summer move: report