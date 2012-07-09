Italian Super Cup to be staged in Beijing
By app
The Italian Super Cup between league champions Juventus and Italian Cup winners Napoli will be played at the Beijing National Stadium on August 11, a Serie A statement said on Monday.
It will be the third time the Super Cup has been played at the Bird's Nest since 2009 and the fifth time on foreign soil, after taking place in the United States in 1993 and 2003.
