Italy to play at Juventus Stadium for first time
By app
Italy will play at the Juventus Stadium in Turin for the first time when they face the Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifying match on September 10, the Italian Football Federation said on Friday.
The national team have played in Turin on a number of occasions, with the last being a 2-0 win against Bulgaria in September 2009, but it will be the first visit since Italian champions Juventus moved to the ground in 2011.
Italy are top of Group B on 14 points, four clear of second-placed Bulgaria, after six games. They host Bulgaria on September 6.
