Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals

Italy, Portugal and Poland are the three nations to have applied for the chance to host Nations League Finals, UEFA has confirmed.

The associations were the only ones to express an interest in hosting the event ahead of the deadline.

All three nations have been drawn together in the inaugural Nations League, forming Group A3, with the finals in principle set be hosted by one of the group winners from League A.

The finals of the inaugural Nations League competition will be played in June 2019, but the host will not be confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee until December 2018.