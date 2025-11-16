Watch Italy vs Norway: Live streams, TV details as Group I's top two face off in final outing

Norway striker Erling Haaland leads the way in European World Cup qualifying with 14 goals

Watch Italy vs Norway in World Cup qualifying, with the hosts having to settle for a place in the playoffs.. FourFourTwo provides all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Norway are another side hoping to boast a 100% win record heading to North America next summer, and come into this meeting off the back of seven consecutive wins in qualifying.

Italy are having to settle for a place in the playoffs, as mentioned, having only lost once to Norway in the previous meeting back in June.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Italy vs Norway online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs Norway in the UK

Italy's final group game against Norway will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Italy vs Norway in the US

Live Italy vs Norway coverage in the USA will be available via Fox Sports 1.

Can I watch Italy vs Norway for free?

As with all of Italy's games, you can watch the match against Norway for free on the public broadcaster RAI in Italy.

RAI 1 is the TV channel you need, or RAI Play if you're streaming online. Coverage is geo-restricted to Italy.

Watch Italy vs Norway from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get – "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures".

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Italy vs Norway: Match Preview

Italy's fate was pretty much assured coming into November's internationals, with Norway's imperious goal difference preventing them from a late pip.

A change of manager in Gennaro Gattuso has brought a new lease of life to the Azzuri, with the 2006 winner seeing six consecutive wins since his appointment.

Beating Moldova 2-0 earlier this week has brought even more confidence, although they do know even a victory against Stale Solbakken's side is likely to bring anymore merit than a runners-up position.

Sandro Tonali is set to miss out, given he is walking a tightrope in terms of suspension. The Newcastle United man will be gutted to not be involved at his old stomping ground.

Moise Kean and Niccolo Cambiaghi are set to miss out through injury, but Nico Barella could come in to replace Tonali in midfield.

Norway have been utterly ruthless so far in qualifying, helped no end by freakish forward Erling Haaland's goal tally.

The Manchester City man has 14 before Sunday's showdown and will be looking to add a couple more as his nation eyes a first World Cup place since 1998.

Norway have yielded a maximum 21 points so far, and they just need to score once more to record the best UEFA qualifying goal tally this century.

Martin Odegaard is set to be a huge miss in midfield, with his knee injury continuing to cause issues at both club and international level.