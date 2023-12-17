'I've been through worse' – Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana explains why he's not worried by recent poor form

"You want to tell me that in six months the best goalkeeper of the Champions League last season has become the worst in the world?" asks André Onana with unflinching confidence. "No."

The Manchester United goalkeeper has given a defiant interview with Sky Sports as he and his club come under pressure over patchy form this season.

In it, he makes clear his self confidence and assurance that he can regain the prowess he showed in helping Inter Milan reach the 2022/23 Champions League final.

Speaking with Sky Sports at an MU Foundation visit, Onana said: “I used to pass through worse than this. Last season, people only remember the best goalie in the Champions

League last season – but the first half of the season I was on the bench. We’ve forgotten this already. Now we’re not facing a good moment; I hope it will change as soon as possible.”

The goalkeeper joined United at the start of the season from Inter, having worked with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag while at Ajax. He went straight between the sticks but soon came under fire for high-profile mistakes against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, as well as almost conceding a late penalty with a challenge on his debut.

"The critics are good because at the end of the day you have to deal with that,” he said. "It's the price to pay when you are a United goalie, one of the biggest clubs in the world. When things are not going good they have to shoot at you. As I always say, I’m ready for that… the critics for me are part of my life.

"Everything is temporary. I know it will be all right. If not today, it will be tomorrow. If not tomorrow, it will be after tomorrow."

Onana’s defiance doesn’t mean he’s pleased with his start, however. He has kept seven clean sheets from 24 appearances, conceding 39 goals.

"When I see my five or six months here at United, I’m not happy with myself because I used to do much more – better than what is happening now,” he said. “Things went wrong and things are not going how I want. I can stay positive but if I have to speak about my season so far at United I’m not happy, because I can do much, much better. I’ve done it [before] and I know I will do better.

"Football is just a moment and everything will change. We [United] are going to become the best again, but before that we have to be strong, to survive, to play our game, win games, be positive and stay together, especially when things are not good. We need each other because when we’re winning everybody’s happy – nobody is talking about mistakes – but when things are not good is when we need each other.”

