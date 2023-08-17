'James Maddison can be Tottenham's next superstar' Club legend Micky Hazard believes their new signing can fill the Harry Kane void

A new era is underway at Tottenham Hotspur but many Premier League fans are expecting it to be a tough few years for the north London club.

The departure of talisman Harry Kane, along with the arrival of a manager, in Ange Postecoglu, untested at the highest level, has many Spurs fans fearing the worst. But former Tottenham midfielder Micky Hazard, who won an FA Cup and the UEFA Cup during his first stint at the club, believes there is plenty to be positive about.

"I think that Ange Postcoglu a great appointment," Hazard tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Casino.Guide. "I think that he's made an incredibly good start. He's got the team playing the way Spurs teams have always played.

"The first Premier League game (a 2-2 draw at Brentford) was actually a great game between two good sides. Spurs had nearly 70% possession. Of course, possession doesn't necessarily win you games, but if you've got the ball most of the time, you're more likely to win the game."

Why James Maddison is a brilliant signing for Spurs

Hazard feels new signing James Maddison, who arrived from relegated Leicester in the summer, will be key in the new era.

"The loss of Harry Kane would hurt any team," continues hazard. "Nobody can lose a player of quality. But this is where the other players have to step up to the plate because it's an opportunity for someone else to become the next superstar.

"James Maddison is a very good footballer. In his first game, I thought he played so well. And I think he will only get better as the team gets better because that was the first game and it was very, very good. Lots of things that I really liked.

"He can be the creative centre of the team, making the team tick. Just like Kane did. It's very promising. I'm very happy with the way Spurs are right now. Ange looks like a very logical man, with a tough streak. People are writing Spurs off but they should think again."

