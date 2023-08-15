Tottenham Hotspur could make NINE more moves in late transfer dash: report

Tottenham Hotspur could sanction another nine moves away from north London as Ange Postecoglou reshapes his squad.

The Lilywhites have just sold their all-time record scorer, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich, in a move that Postecoglou claimed was always the plan for the window. Tottenham have earned almost €100 million from the sale, if reports are correct.

Son Heung-min has been given the captaincy and Postecoglou has started his reign with Richarlison leading the line – but now one report claims that more outgoings are imminent.

Harry Kane has left for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to football.london, nine more players could be departing the club before the transfer window ends, as Tottenham try and shift on some of their deadwood.

New signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven all started at the weekend but Spurs lack a little depth – and sales could raise more capital for Postecoglou to complete his squad.

Emerson Royal and Destiny Udogie played as inverted full-backs in the draw against Brentford on Matchday 1 but Postecoglou may wish to have more of a natural option there. Another defender may well be required, as may a direct replacement for Kane in attack.

Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alfie Devine, Harvey White, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga have all been touted as players who could depart, either permanently or on loan.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has plenty of stars to sell (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham have also signed Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips this summer, with Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro both activated as new signings following loan deals.

Manchester United travel to the capital to face Tottenham this weekend.

