Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay record fee for ideal Harry Kane replacement: report
Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up replacements for all-time record scorer Harry Kane, with one potential option set to be a British record, should he move
Tottenham Hotspur will have to break the British transfer record if they want to secure their top target to replace Harry Kane.
That's according to one report, which says that one of the Lilywhites' best options to come into the void up front may well be more expensive than Kane was for Bayern Munich. The England captain left north London this summer for a fee of around €100 million.
But while Kane left at the top of his game for a nine-figure fee, Tottenham's perfect replacement may cost £120m as Premier League sides reach unprecedented levels of spending.
The Express says that Spurs are keen on Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion, who recognise the young Irishman may be next out of the Amex following the high-profile sales of Alexis Mac Allister and most recently, Moises Caicedo.
But while Caicedo left for a British record of £115m, the Seagulls want to charge even more for hitman Ferguson, with £120m the quoted fee.
VIDEO: Why Moises Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez Will Make Chelsea Title Challengers This Season
Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker has even encouraged his former side to make the move, tweeting that Ferguson would be top of his list, were he to be in charge of recruitment at the club.
"He’s a born goalscorer," the Match of the Day presenter surmised after Ferguson's opening day strike against newly-promoted Luton Town. "I’d take a punt on him as Kane’s replacement. Apologies to [Brighton] fans."
In the past year or so, Brighton have sold over £250m worth of players – with over £200m of that going to Chelsea. Acquiring Graham Potter and his staff last season was said to cost £20m, too.
Ferguson is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.
Spurs have been linked with a move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku this summer as a replacement for Harry Kane. Tottenham are also reportedly interested in 'the next Thierry Henry' to fill the gap left by their all-time record goalscorer, while Djed Spence has been linked with an exit this summer after making just four appearances since signing last summer.
