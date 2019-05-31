Manchester United dealt blow as Real Madrid star rejects Premier League move

Manchester United could miss out on the signing of James Rodriguez because the player wants to move to Serie A, report Marca.

The Colombia international, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, has no future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are keen to sell James to the Premier League, whose clubs are usually able to pay the highest transfer fees.

United have been linked with the playmaker in recent months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots a squad overhaul this summer.

However, Madrid's plans to find James a new home in England could be dashed due to the 27-year-old's preference for a transfer to Italy.

Juventus and Napoli are both keeping tabs on the situation, with James thought to be available for around £62m.

READ MORE

5 teams you didn’t know have played in a European Cup final

Watch out, Liverpool: The 9 best teams that didn’t win a thing