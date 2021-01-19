Jamie Carragher fears for Roberto Firmino and predicts Brazilian will be 'first to go'

Jamie Carragher says he is concerned by Roberto Firmino’s form and believes the Brazilian’s place at Liverpool is under threat.

Firmino missed several presentable opportunities in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United, as Jurgen Klopp’s side missed the chance to go top of the Premier League.

The Brazil international has scored five goals in 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He failed to reach double figures for goals in the Premier League last term, finding the net just nine times.

And Carragher thinks Firmino could be moved on unless he turns his form around.

"He had a couple of chances but did not quite strike the ball right,” the former defender told Sky Sports when discussing Firmino’s performance against United.

“Bringing others into the game has dropped off and the counter-pressing and winning the ball back has dropped off.

“I’m not just saying this season, I am going back to last season when Liverpool won the league. “I was worried then, wondering could he turn it around.

"He is the one I am worried about more and if there is one to be phased out before the others, I probably think it would be Firmino. Sooner or later that front three will have to be broken up.

"The goals have been steadily going down. What stands out as well is his possession numbers. It is a massive drop off. When he was not getting the goals and assists he was doing the other stuff, but it is a massive drop-off.

"He is the one I am worried about. Whether it be a lack of form or that slow decline as you get older, which is natural for any attacker when you get to the late 20s because they do not play as long as other players on football pitches.”

Liverpool return to action in the Premier League on Thursday when Burnley travel to Anfield.

