Jamie Carragher trolls Gary Neville on Instagram about more than his haircut
The Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville bantermobile rolls on with this latest dig from the former Liverpool defender on Instagram.
Amid a torrent of typically abusive comments towards the former Manchester United defender when he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut, Carragher commented with perhaps the most personal of them all.
“See if she can take a bit off your nose,” quipped the former Reds stopper.
The comment is the latest in a long-running social media ‘feud’ which began when the two started working alongside each other for Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.
Now read...
- Video: Arsenal loanee Takuma Asano shows off well-rehearsed routine to Gangnam Style
- Liverpool fan gets highly questionable 'Adam Lallama' tattoo
- Argentine club look to break record by cramming 50 sponsors onto new shirt
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.