Jamie Carragher trolls Gary Neville on Instagram about more than his haircut

By

The Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville bantermobile rolls on with this latest dig from the former Liverpool defender on Instagram.

Amid a torrent of typically abusive comments towards the former Manchester United defender when he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut, Carragher commented with perhaps the most personal of them all.

“See if she can take a bit off your nose,” quipped the former Reds stopper.

The comment is the latest in a long-running social media ‘feud’ which began when the two started working alongside each other for Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

