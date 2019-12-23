Jim Goodwin planning to go on the attack against Celtic

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is optimistic his side can pose an attacking threat when they host Celtic on Boxing Day.

Saints had only scored five goals in 10 Ladbrokes Premiership games before a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park in October but have netted 10 times in eight matches since then.

Goodwin said: “We are the home team and I think we have to have an attacking game plan as well.

“We went to Parkhead a couple of months ago and we did really, really well for large spells in terms of stopping Celtic but we didn’t really create a great deal ourselves.

“It’s trying to find that balance between being hard to beat, denying Celtic time and space on the ball, but also being adventurous enough to commit enough bodies forward where we can hopefully try and hurt them.

“I think we have the balance a bit better now. At the start of the season we were very hard to beat and had a really good defensive structure about us but we lacked an attacking threat.

“Of late, we have probably conceded a few too many goals, but at the same time we now look dangerous ourselves going forward.

“The boys up front have got a bit of confidence, they have scored goals lately.

“I always believe you will get chances, regardless of whether you are playing Celtic or Rangers, on the day you will get two or three good opportunities. It’s important that you take them on the day.

“If we can get our noses in front, you just never know.”