Jose Mourinho blames Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for Jadon Sancho struggles at Old Trafford

By
published

Jose Mourinho has questioned Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over the Dutchman's management of Jadon Sancho

Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho at Manchester United in February 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes current boss Erik ten Hag has to take responsibility for Jadon Sancho's struggles at Old Trafford.

Sancho left United to rejoin former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January after two-and-a-half difficult seasons with the Red Devils and the former England attacker was in the XI which started the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday night.

