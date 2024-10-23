Jose Mourinho opens the door for potential Premier League return amid Manchester United reunion

Jose Mourinho is refusing to rule out a potential managerial return to the Premier League.

Mourinho, 61, has taken charge of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the past. The Portuguese coach has also previously been linked with a job at Newcastle United.

But 'The Special One' chose not to return to England earlier this year, as he took on a job with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce. Due to take on his old side Manchester United later this week, Mourinho kept tight-lipped on his future plans.

It goes without saying that the Premier League is much more exciting when Mourinho is involved in it.

His spells with Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs brought fireworks throughout and his charismatic way of coaching often brings plaudits from all over the world.

With his Fenerbahce team set to take on Manchester United in Turkey on Thursday, the 61-year-old was recently asked by the press whether he still holds a special place in his heart for the Red Devils.

Mourinho spent just two years at Old Trafford, winning honours such as the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

“Maybe you think I am bluffing or playing mind games," began Mourinho when asked how he would approach the game in Istanbul.

"They have a better team than their results show. We watch everything, there is work there and sooner or later they will succeed. Hopefully sooner and hopefully before I go back to the Premier League."

Mourinho is still widely considered as one of the best managers of all time, having now won titles in England, Portugal, Italy and Spain.

At 61, it appears his love for the games still remains and in FourFourTwo's opinion, it does seem fairytale-esque to presume he will ever return to the Premier League. But never say never!