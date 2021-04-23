Jurgen Klinsmann says ‘anything is possible’ amid links with manager role at Tottenham

Jurgen Klinsmann has refused to rule out a return to Tottenham as the club’s next manager.

Spurs parted ways with Jose Mourinho on Monday and have appointed Ryan Mason as their interim boss until the end of the season.

Daniel Levy is now on the lookout for a permanent successor to Mourinho, who was denied the chance to lead Tottenham out at Wembley in Sunday’s League Cup final.

Reports state that Spurs have made contact with Athletic Bilbao manager Marcelino .

Julian Nagelsmann is said to be at the top of Levy’s shortlist, but the north London side will find it difficult to land a coach who is also wanted by Bayern Munich.

Brendan Rodgers, Scott Parker, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Ralf Rangnick have also been mentioned as potential candidates.

Klinsmann’s name has also been suggested, in part because of his links with the club.

The German had two spells at Tottenham as a player, scoring 38 goals in 68 appearances in all competitions.

A loan spell at White Hart Lane in 1997/98 marked the end of his playing career in Europe, although Klinsmann did go on to have a stint with American outfit Orange County Blue Star.

He embarked on a career in management after hanging up his boots, and was in charge of his country at the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

Klinsmann has also taken charge of Bayern Munich, the United States and Hertha Berlin, and he has refused to rule out a return to Tottenham as the club’s next permanent head coach.

"I tell you, anything is possible in life,” he told ESPN . “I never thought I would coach Germany at a World Cup. I never thought I would coach the USA for six years or Bayern Munich.

“So we’ll see in a couple of months who will be the Spurs manager!"

