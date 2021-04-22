Tottenham make contact with Marcelino as club eyes replacement for Jose Mourinho

Athletic Bilbao manager Marcelino is among Tottenham’s list of targets as the club prepares for life after Jose Mourinho, according to reports.

Spurs dismissed the Portuguese on Monday and handed the reins to Ryan Mason on a caretaker basis.

The 29-year-old oversaw a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday and will lead the team in the League Cup final against Manchester City this weekend.

Mason has been installed as interim boss until the end of the season, leaving Daniel Levy time to find a permanent successor to Mourinho.

The Athletic reports that Spurs have made contact with the representatives of Marcelino, who is out of contract in 2022.

The Athletic boss is said to be available for a reasonably inexpensive fee this summer, and the 55-year-old could be receptive to the offer of a new challenge.

Marcelino took charge at San Mames in January having spent his entire managerial career in his native Spain.

Former Juventus and AC Milan head coach Max Allegri has been mentioned as an option for Tottenham, but the club have not yet contacted the Italian.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has been suggested to Levy, who would no doubt find Ralf Rangnick’s commitment to developing young players appealing.

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be top of Tottenham’s wish list, but the club may find it difficult to land the in-demand German.

Bayern Munich have also made Nagelsmann their leading candidate to replace Hansi Flick, who will step down at the end of the campaign.

Even if Bayern look elsewhere, Spurs will find it difficult to prise the 33-year-old away from Leipzig.

Scott Parker, a popular figure at the club during his time as a player, is also mentioned as a potential candidate.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is widely admired and could follow Mauricio Pochettino in swapping Southampton for Spurs.

Nuno Espirito Santo also has Premier League experience should Levy opt to appoint someone who knows English football.

Brendan Rodgers would no doubt come under consideration, but it would be costly to get the Northern Irishman out of Leicester.

The report adds that Levy is considering installing a director of football and changing the decision-making structure at the club.

