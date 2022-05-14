Jurgen Klopp matches Sir Alex Ferguson feat with all six trophies for Liverpool

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has added the FA Cup to the five other major trophies he was won as Reds manager to complete the full set - a feat previously only achieved at an English club by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Klopp's side edged out Chelsea on penalties for the second time this season and have now won both cup competitions in 2021-22: the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

Those two trophies follow Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup later that year, and the Premier League in 2019-20.

Klopp becomes only the second manager to claim all of those six trophies, after Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and the German has more silverware in his sights this season.

Liverpool are three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League with two rounds of the competition remaining and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

That means the German could yet lead the Reds to an unprecedented quadruple, although City seem unlikely to slip up in the title race.

Whatever happens, this has been a historic season for the Reds, in which they will have played every possible match in the four main competitions.