Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to draw inspiration from Arsenal in transfer market

Jurgen Klopp has lauded Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s "smart" transfer business and says Liverpool (opens in new tab) should take inspiration from the the Premier League leaders' recent rebuild this summer.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have revitalised their squad to stunning effect, as evidenced by their charge towards a first league title in 19 years, in which the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard – who joined the club in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively – have played starring roles.

Speaking as Liverpool prepare to welcome the Gunners to Anfield on Sunday, Klopp lauded the job Arteta has done since stepping into the Emirates Stadium dugout almost three-and-a-half years ago. He said (opens in new tab):

"Arsenal deserves where they are. I know people are asking for time for managers, but I really think Mikel deserved each minute he got there when it was not going incredibly well."

Arsenal are bearing the fruits of Arteta's revolution (Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Klopp went on to credit Arsenal for their measured approach to signings (while not missing the opportunity to take aim at Liverpool's critics in the media).

"Good transfers; brought in super important players but not too many. The difference is whatever we do next year will never be enough from people's point of view and your point of view.

"But yes, with smart recruitment, we will improve – definitely. That is the plan. And I think this club has a chance to go through this in a classy way.

"We cannot make 24 changes and say 'here we go' – not even 10 – but it is just that we have to make changes – smart changes – and then we go again."

After last weekend's 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City (opens in new tab) and the 0-0 draw at Chelsea (opens in new tab) in midweek, Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League – 10 points off fourth-placed Manchester United (opens in new tab) with 10 games to go.

It looks increasingly likely that the Reds will be without Champions League football next season for the first time since 2016/17 – which could make it Klopp's toughest summer yet on the transfer front.