Kaboul to undergo knee surgery

Kaboul is likely to be out of action for around six weeks, joining the injured Ledley King and Jonathan Woodgate and the suspended Michael Dawson on the sidelines.

Dawson was sent off in Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Fulham and William Gallas is also carrying an injury. "We are down to two central defenders," Redknapp told reporters.

"He (Gallas) has a hip injury and I didn't want to play him against Fulham but he had to be on the bench because we didn't have any cover."

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League and play AC Milan in the Champions League last 16 with the first leg on February 15.