Thursday's big transfer rumours: FIVE Premier League clubs want Bundesliga midfield gem

Huge offers from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to lure Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain have fallen on deaf ears. Barça’s first bid for a loan move with a €150 million (£137 million) option to buy the 27-year-old has been rejected, with PSG wanting €250m (£229m), according to Marca. And L’Equipe reports PSG have turned down a big offer from Real of €100m (£91.4m) plus three players – Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Marca also reports that Navas has handed in a transfer request. Meanwhile, Juventus are poised to poach striker Luis Suarez from Barça should the Catalan club land Neymar, The Sun reports.

Chelsea are set to stave off Bayern Munich’s advances towards Callum Hudson-Odoi by tying down the exciting young winger with a five-year deal worth £200,000 a week, according to The Sun. Bayern have had transfer bids of up to £35 million for the England star turned down, with Chelsea poised to sign him to a contract worth £52 million through to 2024.

Manchester United are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund’s England international winger Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window. The Sun reports that United are preparing a £100m bid for the 19-year-old.

United face a whopping payout of £36 million if Alexis Sanchez completes a permanent move to Inter Milan, the Mirror reports. Sanchez’s current deal with United – running till 2022 – brings the Chile international £500,000 a week. With Inter willing to pay him only £150,000 a week, making up the shortfall will cost the Old Trafford club that £36 million figure to be rid of the 30-year-old.

Kai Havertz: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are some of the major European clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old, who is valued at £91m, from Bayer Leverkusen, according to German TV station Sport1.

Thiago Almada: The 18-year-old midfielder from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield is yet to re-sign with his club, and Manchester United are eyeing him off, according to Portuguese website A Bola.

