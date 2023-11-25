Kai Havertz the hero for Arsenal as former Chelsea midfielder's late Brentford winner sends Gunners to top of Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has been subjected to all kinds of criticism since his summer move from Chelsea, but the German midfielder was the hero for the Gunners on Saturday as his late header secured a last-gasp 1-0 win at Brentford.

Havertz replaced Gabriel Martinelli after 79 minutes in west London and it was starting to look like Arsenal had missed their chance to move above Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the day and that meant a win for the Gunners would send them top.

And it came right at the death as Bukayo Saka curled in a left-footed cross towards the far post and Havertz was there to head home from close range.

The German cupped his ears in the celebrations in a gesture which was clearly a response to the criticism he has faced.

After the match, manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with his player and pointed at him in a sign of recognition and support.

"BIG win on the road!!" Havertz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the game. "Thank you for all the support. Another big game to prepare for now."

Earlier, Leandro Trossard had seen an effort ruled out by VAR, while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale endured some nervy moments on his return to the Arsenal XI.

But it was a happy ending for the Gunners in the end and Arteta's side move a point clear of City and two above Liverpool at the top of the table after 13 rounds of matches.

