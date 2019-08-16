Manchester United tried to sign Kalidou Koulibaly to partner Harry Maguire – but here's why they failed

Manchester United had an £82m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by Napoli last week, write Corriere dello Sport.

United made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender of all time when they signed him from Leicester for £80m at the start of August.

And the Red Devils attempted to pair the England international with Kouliably in the heart of their defence.

United submitted an offer of £82m for the Senegalese stopper before England's transfer window closed last week.

But Napoli, who are desperate to keep hold of their leading defender, turned down the bid.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with Koulibaly this summer, but the 28-year-old now looks set to stay at the Stadio San Paolo.

READ MORE...

The real 'anti-Guardiola'? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reaping the rewards of Manchester United's counter-attack

Was football really better in the '90s? I long for it, but my students prove every generation is different

Andy Mitten column: How it works inside Manchester United's post-match mixed zone