Keane ‘shocked and saddened’ by United following defeat to West Ham

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said he was “shocked and saddened” by how bad his old team were in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Andriy Yarmolenko had given the hosts the lead, before Aaron Cresswell finished United off with a stunning free-kick late on.

The Reds, who have finished in the top four just twice since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, have not won on their travels in the Premier League since February – a run of seven matches equalling an unwanted club record.

Keane, who won 13 major trophies during his spell at Old Trafford under Ferguson, said on Sky Sports: “I was shocked and saddened by how bad they were today.

Roy Keane lifting one of the seven Premier League titles he won at Manchester United (Phil Noble/PA)

“They were lacklustre, no quality, lack of desire, lack of leaders, lack of characters.

“It’s a long way back for United but scary how far they’ve fallen.”

Former United boss Jose Mourinho, sacked by the club in December of last year, echoed Keane’s words and admitted he did not have anything good to say about the visitors’ performance.

He said on Sky Sports: “I can’t find any positives. We were bad last season, but I don’t see any improvement this season – even with three new players.

At the wheel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z4frhxmH7J— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 22, 2019

“I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they’re bringing good quality to the team.

“But the team, as a team, I don’t like at all. I’m not surprised by the result and I don’t think Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) can take many positives from the game.”

Meanwhile, former United defender Patrice Evra suggested on Instagram that he was willing to get involved to help his old club.

He posted: “I think it’s time to get our hands dirty! Manchester United board, are you ready to let us help you guys?”

West Ham appeared to mock a song Manchester United fans sing about Solskjaer by posting a picture of their manager Manuel Pellegrini under the words ‘at the wheel’.