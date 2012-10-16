Kelantan players could land special bonus
By app
Kelantan's players are in line for a special bonus if they complete the treble by winning the Malaysia Cup on Saturday - a plot of land each.
Kelantan, who have already won the Super League and FA Cup titles, face Armed Forces in the final at the Shah Alam Stadium.
"The is something different from the norm," Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) advisor Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.
"What I expect from the players is commitment, good sportsmanship and discipline in the final."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.