Kevin Phillips out to prove doubters wrong as South Shields manager

Kevin Phillips is relishing the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard after finally being given the chance to launch his managerial career.

The 48-year-old was appointed manager of seventh-tier South Shields following the departure of Graham Fenton, and admitted it has so far been difficult to get his foot in the door.

He said: “Of course from a selfish point of view, I always wanted have a crack at management, so I’m not going to deny that, and to be given the opportunity, I’m truly thankful to Geoff (Thompson, South Shields chairman) because ultimately it is a gamble.

“I’m sure the questions will come thick and fast: ‘You’ve got no managerial experience’, ‘ You don’t know the league’, which for me is kind of bordering on a nonsense question because I can clearly reel off the names that chairmen have taken a risk on – Frank Lampard at Derby, Wayne Rooney now and Stevie G, and I’d like to say they’ve done a fairly good job without any experience.”

The former Sunderland striker, who scored 130 goals in 235 appearances for the club between 1997 and 2003, revealed he had previously put himself forward for the Black Cats job.

He said: “I’m not going to deny I did put my name in the hat for the Sunderland job when Phil Parkinson left (in 2020), I put my name in the hat for a couple of other jobs, and it’s trying to get through the door.

“Just to even get an interview is extremely hard nowadays because there are so many managers out there who are on that merry-go-round, and a lot of chairmen – which is right, it’s entirely up to them – they feel that’s the right way to go.

“But Sunderland have tried it over the years and they’re still in League One and they’ve had so many managers with experience.

“I know one thing’s for sure: I certainly will give it 100 per cent.”

Phillips is fondly remembered for his time on Wearside, where he won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 30 goals during the 1999-2000 season, and admitted he is looking forward to being back in the north-east at a club where former Black Cats team-mate Julio Arca starred in the later days of his career.

Kevin Phillips takes a penalty against Charlton as Julio Arca, centre, looks on (PA)

He said: “I packed my car up yesterday and I said to Geoff it reminds me of 27 years ago when I packed my old Vauxhall Astra up, got in it – there were no Sat-Navs then, I used the old A-Z atlas – drove up, landed in Sunderland and had the best six years of my life.

“When I was driving up yesterday and couldn’t see behind me out of the back of the car through suitcases.

“Admittedly the upgrade in car’s a little bit different now, but I know what I’m coming to and I’ll relay that to the players that this is a great hub to play football in and a great area to play in.

“(The fans are) so passionate so if we’re successful, you’ll be regarded as local heroes, as was my ex-teammate Julio for what he did for the football club.”

South Shields are currently third in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and Phillips, who won eight caps for England, does come into the role with non-league experience after starting his career at Baldock Town.

He said: “I started in non-league. I had a challenge, I was told I wasn’t good enough and I rebounded. I came to Sunderland as a nobody; I left a cult hero.

“Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve succeeded through hard work, determination, and I bring that attitude here now in my managerial career.”