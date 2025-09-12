It's the ultimate Newcastle United quiz, as we salute all things Magpies.

40 questions coming up on life on the Tyne, as we go far deeper than just Eddie Howe's tenure to bring you questions on club legends, European campaigns, finals and even shirt sponsors, with a quiz that will have even the most diehard Newcastle fan perplexed.

Don't worry, though: we can give you a hint if you sign in to FourFourTwo, allowing you to have one of the options removed from any question that you like. Remember, too, to leave your score in the comments. Happy quizzing!

