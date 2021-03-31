Khama Billiat - 'I am back!'

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat says he 'feels better at the moment' and is ready to return to the field following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Zimbabwean international has been out of action since January this year after sustaining an injury during Amakhosi’s 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium on 9 January.

The Amakhosi star has already created five assists and scored one goal in 16 games in all competitions so far this season before his campaign was halted by leg injury.

Billiat has already started training and the club is pleased with the progress he is making in terms of his recovery.

'It has been difficult,' Billiat told his club's official website.

'We are professional footballers and we always want to contribute by playing through hard and good times so you can grow as a person. I got injured against Maritzburg United and I never saw it coming.

'I have never been in a situation where I have had to miss so many games. It was difficult for me. I thought I would push myself harder and come back as soon as possible but I understand that everything happens for a reason. I thank God for the strength, and I feel better at the moment.'

Billiat is now fully focused on getting back into the team after watching Zimbabwe book their place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

'It was great to see the Zimbabwe quality for Afcon last weekend, he added.

'Hopefully, I will come in and join the team and match the level of fitness required by the team. I have been out for some months now and it has not been easy. I have been coming to training and doing rehab, working hard trying to make sure that I spend less time outside.'

The 30-year-old player is hopeful that he could get the chance to feature in Amakhosi's next game against Wydad Casablanca in a crucial CAF Champions League game on Saturday.

'I am back,' he confirmed. 'Hopefully the coach will give me a chance. Thankfully I am training with the team. I just need to work on my fitness. As a player, it’s your mentality and how hard you work so you can contribute in team.'

'Wydad is a good team. We struggled to play against them in the first game in Burkina Faso. I have known them for a long time, and they are not an easy side to play against.

'They work hard and they have been at this level for some time and know how to play the game. Every new game is a chance and bring new possibilities.

'We need to work on our game and make sure we use the fact that we are at home to get a good result. I think we deserve it. We just have to work hard as a team an apply what the coaches want us to do,' Billiat concluded.