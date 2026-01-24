How to watch Fulham vs Brighton: Live streams, TV coverage as mid-table rivals battle for a leg up in the Premier League table

Watch Fulham vs Brighton today as the west London side welcome a Brighton & Hove Albion side unbeaten in four Premier League matches. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 24 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

As the Premier League revisits opening weekend with the return fixtures being played across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Marco Silva and Fabian Hurzeler might see their second meeting as a yardstick for the progress of their respective teams.

Fulham and Brighton last met at the Amex Stadium in August, drawing 1-1 thanks to goals from Rodrigo Muniz and Matt O'Riley. The Brazilian's equaliser for the Cottagers came in the sixth minute of stoppage time, a fate Hurzeler would like to avoid repeating.

Is Fulham vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Fulham vs Brighton in the US

Fulham vs Brighton is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Is there a Fulham vs Brighton free live stream?

There is no dedicated free coverage of Fulham vs Brighton but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value from sticking around.

Watch Fulham vs Brighton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Fulham vs Brighton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Fulham vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Fulham and Brighton each won their home matches against one another last season and there's not much to separate them in 2025-26. Fulham are just a point ahead of Brighton and have the inferior goal difference.

Both are poised in mid-table, realistically two or three consecutive wins from a genuine assault on the European places in a compacted top half of the Premier League table.

That's a distinct possibility but you wouldn't call it a likelihood. Both teams have won once in their last four league matches, and while Fulham are relatively settled in the middle, Brighton's path to 12th place has been rather more turbulent in terms of league placing.

No team has more Premier League draws this season than the Seagulls, whose last four defeats were against Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal between October and December.

Tickets

Hurzeler's men might only have one win in their last four but they're unbeaten in those four too. A dearth of away wins is the difference between Brighton and the top half. The last was against Nottingham Forest in November.

Fulham don't draw much and have won a little over half of their home league games in 2025-26, losing only three times at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Crystal Palace all won on the banks of the Thames but the last home outing for Silva's side was a thrilling 2-1 win over local rivals Chelsea. Before that, Fulham drew with Liverpool.

Brighton have never won at Craven Cottage in the top flight, most recently claiming a 2-1 victory under Chris Hughton in the Championship in early 2017.

Fulham vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 2-1 Brighton

We're not expecting an open game at the Cottage but Brighton's away form could cost them a point on Saturday.