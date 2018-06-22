Khedira thrilled with Can capture, staying with Juventus

Germany international Sami Khedira has praised Juventus for the capture of midfielder Emre Can, while confirming that he will remain with the Serie A champions for the 2018-19.

Can completed a free transfer to Juventus on Thursday from Liverpool, signing a four-year contract with the Bianconeri.

After three years in Turin, it had been suggested that 31-year-old Khedira would leave the Italian champions but he will line-up with his compatriot next season.

"He's a very important signing, I know him well and I'm glad he's joined us," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

You know the drill BianconeriJune 21, 2018

"Why do I say 'us'? Because I'll definitely stay at Juventus and I have no intention of leaving. I'm fine there."

Can has been capped 20 times by Germany but was not selected in Joachim Low's squad for the World Cup in Russia, where the defending champions are fighting off the threat of a premature exit.

Germany lost their opening fixture against Mexico and tackle Sweden on Saturday, where defeat could see Low's side knocked out of the competition at the group stage - if Mexico manage to defeat South Korea earlier in the day.