Klinsmann makes Morales latest German recruit

Morales, whose family are of Peruvian background,is one of five German-born players in the 22-man squad which includes uncapped Fabian Johnson of Hoffenheim.

"We are excited to introduce Alfredo Morales to the U.S. team. I have spoken with his coach at Hertha Berlin and he is full of compliments. He is on the way to being a starter there, and he can play as either a No. 6 (defensive midfielder) or as a right-back," said Klinsmann.

Klinsmann's team face France on November 11 in the Stade de France, Paris and then travel to Ljubijana to face Slovenia four days later.

Former Germany head coach and player Klinsmann has been keen to bring in dual-nationality players to the squad and his team includes just five players with Major League Soccer clubs.

With the championship-deciding MLS Cup scheduled for November 20, which could feature Landon Donovan of L.A Galaxy or Kyle Beckerman of Real Salt Lake, Klinsmann said an agreement had been struck with the league.

"We have a very positive line of communication with MLS. We agreed that whoever will be involved in the final will be released after the game against France, which gives them more than a week to prepare," he said.

U.S captain Carlos Bocanegra will reach 100 caps if he features in both games, becoming the 12th player to chalk up a century of appearances for the U.S national team.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tim Howard (Everton), Bill Hamid (DC United)

Defenders: Timmy Chandler (Nuremburg), Steve Cherundolo (Hannover), Carlos Bocanegra (Glasgow Rangers), Clarence Goodson (Brondby), Alfredo Morales (Hertha Berlin), Michael Orozco Fiscal (San Luis), Oguchi Onyewu (Sporting Lisbon)

Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Chievo Verona), Maurice Edu (Glasgow Rangers), DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla), Landon Donovan (L.A. Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim), Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04), Robbie Rogers (Columbus Crew), Brek Shea (Dallas), Danny Williams (Hoffenheim).

Forwards: Clint Dempsey (Fulham), Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar), Edson Buddle (Ingolstadt 04)