Knee injury sidelines Ozil

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has suffered a "minor knee injury", keeping him out of Saturday's Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

Ozil played in all bar seven minutes of Arsenal's opening three Premier League fixtures this term, laying on Olivier Giroud's goal in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal offered no timescale on Ozil's recovery, and it is unclear if he will remain in German'y squad for upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Scotland.