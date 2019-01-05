Koscielny suffers latest Arsenal injury setback at Blackpool
Laurent Koscielny pulled out in the warm-up to leave Petr Cech playing behind a patched-up Arsenal defence in the FA Cup at Blackpool.
Arsenal were handed another defensive setback after Laurent Koscielny withdrew from the FA Cup tie at Blackpool with a suspected back complaint.
Former France centre-back Koscielny returned to action last month after a ruptured Achilles tendon ruled him out of his country's World Cup triumph.
The injury he suffered during the warm-up at Bloomfield Road appeared nowhere near as serious but added to an unhelpful injury list for head coach Unai Emery.
Rob Holding will miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage, while Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal are also currently sidelined.
Late changes to our squad for tonight's game...
Laurent Koscielny is no longer in the matchday squad
Carl Jenkinson will take his place in the starting team
Emile Smith Rowe will now take Carl's place on the bench
#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/a0Tp2Bt3vr— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 5, 2019
