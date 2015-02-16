Lahm returns to light training with Bayern
Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has begun running again 14 weeks after fracturing his right ankle in training.
The former Germany skipper sustained the injury back in November and returned to light training last month.
Bayern confirmed on Monday that Lahm has now stepped up his recovery.
With the remainder of the squad in Ukraine ahead of Bayern's UEFA Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lahm trained at the performance centre of the club's Sabener Strasse base.
