'Lampard or Bellingham? That's tough!' WATCH: Harry Redknapp makes a combined XI of England's Class of 2004 and 2024, with one agonising call

By
published

We asked Harry Redknapp to combine the 'Golden Generation' England side of 2004 with the Euro 2024 finalists

Harry Redknapp was given some tough choices to make
Harry Redknapp was given some tough choices to make

It’s classic pub debate territory. Which members of England’s so-called ‘golden generation’ would make the current Three Lions team who are vying for Euro 2024 glory?

Just look back now at the early-2000s England sides packed with Premier League legends. It still beggars believe that they could not get past the quarter-finals of a major tournament.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.