'Lampard or Bellingham? That's tough!' WATCH: Harry Redknapp makes a combined XI of England's Class of 2004 and 2024, with one agonising call

Harry Redknapp was given some tough choices to make

It’s classic pub debate territory. Which members of England’s so-called ‘golden generation’ would make the current Three Lions team who are vying for Euro 2024 glory?

Just look back now at the early-2000s England sides packed with Premier League legends. It still beggars believe that they could not get past the quarter-finals of a major tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s current vintage may lack some of the star quality of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side. Still, a World Cup semi-final and back-to-back European Championship final appearances to their name, the current boss has enjoyed far more success.

But what would a combined 2004 and 2024 England XI look like? That’s the exact question we put to former West Ham and Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp, as we asked him for his either/or selections in each position.

So, who did he opt for? Well, perhaps unsurprisingly, Redknapp, who last managed on these shores in 2015, leaned more on players he managed against, as the 2004 ‘golden generation’ dominated his team.

David James got the nod over Jordan Pickford in goal, while just one 2024 defender made his back line with Kyle Walker preferred over Gary Neville…

Redknapp’s toughest choice came in midfield, as he had to choose between his nephew Frank Lampard or Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

“Oh my god,” he agonised with us. “That is a tough one isn’t it? I like Frank, He was amazing, wasn’t he? Yeah, I think Frank when he was in his prime. Jude Bellingham is going to be a fantastic superstar, but I’d take Frank.”

This show of family loyalty meant it was an all-noughties midfield, with Lampard joining Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham - a quartet that could never quite click back in the day.

Redknapp also faced a tough call between Michael Owen and Harry Kane up front.

“Tough one, two great players,” he mulled. “I’ll go Harry Kane,” before adding Wayne Rooney as his final section, meaning it was a nine-to-two majority for the 2004 side.

Harry Redknapp’s combined 2004 and 2024 England XI in full

