Lampard says he's ready for management

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard said he is ready to step in to management as Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard closes in on his first foray into the managerial world.

A Premier League and Champions League winner during an illustrious playing career, Lampard is gearing up for life on the touchline – the 39-year-old undertaking his coaching badges at Chelsea.

Lampard has been linked with the vacant Ipswich Town post following Mick McCarthy's departure from the Championship side.

And Lampard talked up his readiness to manage as the ex-Manchester City midfielder backed Gerrard to succeed at Rangers amid ongoing talks to join the Scottish giants.

"I'm doing my coaching badges at the moment. I've spent a lot of time at Chelsea this year, gaining hours of experience," Lampard said.

"I've already managed to get my A Licence in coaching. So yes, with the right opportunity and right timing for me, I'd really take a very close look at it, because you do want to give back, show you can help try to develop players, and help them tactically and whether you can be a good man-manager.

"And I certainly think Steven [Gerrard] will make a success of it. I've known Steven a long time, he's a serious thinker about the game. I work with him now, and his analysis and extent of knowledge about the game is huge.

"He'll be a great acquisition for anyone to take on. And good for him, it's what he wants to do and I think he'll be very good at it.

"The FA are working much more closely now with ex-players to try to get them into their coaching badges.

"I think we had some barren years when the help wasn't there, and players went away from the game. But now I think they're trying to help players go straight into getting their coaching badges."