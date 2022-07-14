Leeds report: Jesse Marsch considering shock swoop for ex-Manchester United man

Leeds are weighing up an offer for former Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata, according to reports.

Jesse Marsch and the sporting director Victor Orta have overseen a busy summer of transfer activity at Elland Road, with Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha two high-profile departures.

Leeds (opens in new tab) have already completed the signings of Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi and Luis Sinisterra, but it seems like their business is not done yet.

According to the Spanish publication Marca (opens in new tab), Leeds are considering making a move for Mata.

The former Spain international has been available on a free transfer since his Manchester United (opens in new tab) contract expired on the final day of last month.

(Image credit: Getty)

Leeds face competition for his signature from Besiktas, who are hoping to bring Mata to the Turkish Super Lig.

However, Orta has been in touch with Mata's father and is readying a proposal to try and convince the player to remain in the Premier League.

Mata has spent the vast majority of his career in English football, having represented Chelsea for two and a half years before his move to Old Trafford in 2014.

The 34-year-old earned around £5m per year at United but would probably have to settle for less at either Leeds or Besiktas.

The Whites are also hoping to reach a deal with Club Brugge for the acquisition of Charles De Ketelaere.

(Image credit: Getty)

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has revealed that the Belgian side have yet to respond to Leeds' bid of £29.6m for the striker.

De Ketelaere would prefer to join the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan (opens in new tab), however, and the Italian outfit are currently in talks with Club Brugge.

Leeds only narrowly avoided relegation last season and are among the favourites for the drop in 2022/23.

They will begin the new season at home to Wolves (opens in new tab) on August 6, before a trip to Southampton (opens in new tab) on matchday two.