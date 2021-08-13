Leicester City transfer news: Roma consider Kelechi Iheanacho as Tammy Abraham alternative

Roma could turn their attention to Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho if they’re unable to land Tammy Abraham.

According to Sky Sports, the Chelsea striker is their preferred target but he’s tempted to remain in the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Roma have already agreed a £34million deal for Abraham, who has been in touch with Jose Mourinho and held talks with Tiago Pinto, the club’s general manager, yesterday.

But they are considering other options in case the 23-year-old turns down the chance to move to Italy in favour of staying nearer to home.

Iheanacho has come to the fore with his combination of speed, clever movement and clinical finishing, which was showcased to great effect last season.

Typically serving as Jamie Vardy’s understudy over the previous three years, he seized his chance as a first team regular when it finally arrived.

He scored a remarkable 12 goals in 15 games during the second half of last season, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Leicester are reluctant to sell Iheanacho after handing him a new three-year deal in April as a reward for his excellent run of form.

He appears determined to pick up where he left off, grabbing the winner in Saturday’s Community Shield final against Manchester City, the club where he started his career.

He took advantage of a mistake from Nathan Ake, who brought him down with a mistimed challenge late on.

Iheanacho was unerring under pressure from the penalty spot, firing into the roof of the net for the only goal of the game.

As well as Vardy, the Nigerian international faces competition from new signing Patson Daka, who has been in prolific form for RB Salzburg over the last couple of seasons.