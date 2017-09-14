Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney

Jesse Lingard says he learned something every day from Wayne Rooney, while playing alongside the former England captain at Manchester United.

Rooney is in line to face United on Sunday as Everton head to Old Trafford for the first time since the striker left to rejoin his boyhood club.

Having establishing himself in the United team in 2015, Lingard won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League alongside Rooney and says the 31-year-old has played a key role in his development.

"You learn every day from him. His experience in games, especially when you're young," said Lingard.

"If it's only 1-0 it's always hard to manage a game, and he knew what to do at times, especially towards the end of games.

"Of course, it is hard to follow him, he's always going to be recognised as a legend at the club and he'll get a great reception when he comes back.

"Obviously, he was there as a young boy and he thought it was the right decision at the time."

Sunday's contest will see Romelu Lukaku take on Everton for the first time since swapping places with Rooney. The Belgium striker has scored six goals in as many games in all competitions since his transfer in July.

"You've seen last year what he's capable of and what he did for Everton," Lingard said of Lukaku.

"He scored a lot of goals and now he's carrying that form on which is great for us.

"He holds the ball up well, he runs in behind which gives the guy on the ball another option.

"He's very strong in the box, he's very good with his head, so he gives a lot of options for the man on the ball.

"He's got his feet on the ground and he doesn't let anything faze him. As long as he keeps scoring the goals, he's going to make the headlines."

Lingard has yet to start for United in the league this term but added: "There's a lot of games, especially this month, so you're always going to get your chance.

"I've just got to be patient and when you come on the field you want to make a difference."