Lithuania v Spain still on despite pitch concerns
By app
VILNIUS - Lithuania's Euro 2012 qualifier against Spain on Tuesday is still on despite worries about the state of the pitch, the Lithuanian football federation said on Friday.
Local media reported that concerns had been raised by a UEFA match delegate after an inspection of the pitch at the Darius and Girenas stadium in Kaunas, though a friendly against Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland will be held at the same stadium on Friday.
"All preparations for the match (against Spain) will go ahead as planned. A final decision (on whether to postpone) will be made on Tuesday," a spokeswoman for the federation said.
The grass on the pitch is sparse after a harsh winter.
