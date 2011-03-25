Lithuania v Spain still on despite pitch concerns

Local media reported that concerns had been raised by a UEFA match delegate after an inspection of the pitch at the Darius and Girenas stadium in Kaunas, though a friendly against Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland will be held at the same stadium on Friday.

"All preparations for the match (against Spain) will go ahead as planned. A final decision (on whether to postpone) will be made on Tuesday," a spokeswoman for the federation said.

The grass on the pitch is sparse after a harsh winter.